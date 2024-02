Indigo Ag doubles carbon credit supply in third crop, announces new partnership to boost voluntary buyers

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings.



US-based agtech firm Indigo Ag has completed its third carbon crop, more than doubling its post-buffer pool offset supply, it said Monday, while also announcing a new partnership that is expected to expand its network of credit buyers.