US House passes bill to lift pause on LNG export approvals
Published 23:16 on February 15, 2024 / Last updated at 23:29 on February 15, 2024 / Bijeta Lamichhane / Americas, US
The Republican-controlled US House of Representatives on Thursday passed a bill to resume liquefied natural gas (LNG) export approvals by granting the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) the sole discretion to approve export facilities, effectively excluding the Department of Energy (DOE) from the process.
The Republican-controlled US House of Representatives on Thursday passed a bill to resume liquefied natural gas (LNG) export approvals by granting the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) the sole discretion to approve export facilities, effectively excluding the Department of Energy (DOE) from the process.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.