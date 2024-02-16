Brazil records lowest carbon emissions generated by electricity in 11 years
Published 00:33 on February 16, 2024 / Last updated at 00:33 on February 16, 2024 / Allison Gacad / Americas, South & Central
Brazil’s main transmission network last year recorded the lowest rate of emissions per unit of power generated since 2012, as the country sourced more electricity from hydropower and wind, Brazil’s Ministry of Mines and Energy announced Wednesday.
