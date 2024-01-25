Our website will be undergoing maintenance on January 27 and 28. Apologies for any inconvenience caused.
Asia Pacific > ACCU prices unlikely to consolidate until 2025-27, trader predicts

ACCU prices unlikely to consolidate until 2025-27, trader predicts

Published 07:01 on January 25, 2024  /  Last updated at 07:01 on January 25, 2024  / Mark Tilly /  Asia Pacific, Australia

Significant price consolidation of Australian Carbon Credit Units (ACCUs) sourced from different project types is unlikely to occur until the first compliance deadline to surrender credits under the Safeguard Mechanism in early 2025, a trader said Thursday.
Significant price consolidation of Australian Carbon Credit Units (ACCUs) sourced from different project types is unlikely to occur until the first compliance deadline to surrender credits under the Safeguard Mechanism in early 2025, a trader said Thursday.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.