Asia Pacific
> ACCU prices unlikely to consolidate until 2025-27, trader predicts
Published 07:01 on January 25, 2024 / Last updated at 07:01 on January 25, 2024 / Mark Tilly / Asia Pacific, Australia
Significant price consolidation of Australian Carbon Credit Units (ACCUs) sourced from different project types is unlikely to occur until the first compliance deadline to surrender credits under the Safeguard Mechanism in early 2025, a trader said Thursday.
