EU lawmakers rubber-stamp new emissions laws ahead of elections
Published 18:20 on January 11, 2024 / Last updated at 18:20 on January 11, 2024 / Emanuela Barbiroglio / CBAM, Climate Talks, EMEA, EU ETS
The European Parliament's environment and industry committees on Thursday approved some of the last files that will soon be regulating greenhouse gas emissions across the bloc, in one of the last meetings as EU lawmakers approach elections time.
The European Parliament's environment and industry committees on Thursday approved some of the last files that will soon be regulating greenhouse gas emissions across the bloc, in one of the last meetings as EU lawmakers approach elections time.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.