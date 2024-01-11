Irish congestion toll shines light on lagging sustainability action amid budget woes, minimal taxation
Published 12:38 on January 11, 2024 / Last updated at 12:38 on January 11, 2024 / Alejandra Padin-Dujon / Carbon Taxes, EMEA
An Irish road congestion toll in effect as of Jan. 1 provoked sharp rebuke from a Dublin-area official on Thursday as the EU country lags on sustainability commitments amid tightening purse strings and reluctance to tax heavy-emitting industries.
An Irish road congestion toll in effect as of Jan. 1 provoked sharp rebuke from a Dublin-area official on Thursday as the EU country lags on sustainability commitments amid tightening purse strings and reluctance to tax heavy-emitting industries.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.