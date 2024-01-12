EU draft aims for 450 mln tonnes of carbon capture in 2050 -Bloomberg

Published 11:50 on January 12, 2024 / Last updated at 11:52 on January 12, 2024 / Emanuela Barbiroglio / EMEA, EU ETS

The EU should capture as much 450 million tonnes of CO2 a year by 2050 to meet its net zero emissions target, according to a leaked draft of the European Commission's upcoming industrial carbon management strategy seen by Bloomberg, with the final text due to be officially presented in February.