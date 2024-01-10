Former California regulator comments on auto-acceleration mechanism, RNG in LCFS rulemaking
Published 00:51 on January 10, 2024 / Last updated at 00:51 on January 10, 2024 / Allison Gacad / Americas, RINs & LCFS, US
The former ARB branch chief responsible for overseeing the Low Carbon Fuel Standard (LCFS) commented on key features of the draft rulemaking in a webinar Tuesday, as the California regulator considers feedback to its proposed changes to the LCFS programme.
