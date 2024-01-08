Euro Markets: EUAs drop more than 5% to wipe out gains since Christmas break amid gas sell-off
Published 17:34 on January 8, 2024 / Last updated at 18:58 on January 8, 2024 / Alessandro Vitelli / EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS
European carbon prices came under heavy pressure throughout Monday as forecasts for milder weather triggered a steep drop in natural gas prices, while aggressive short selling and the prospect of EUA auctions resuming next week heaped further pressure onto the market.
