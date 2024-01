ANALYSIS: New int’l corporate Scope 3 emissions reporting laws highlight different regional aims for climate finance

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings.



We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.We offer aof our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register . If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Recent corporate value chain emissions reporting legislation from the EU and California, and similar policy proposals in Australia, will provide investors with the tools to identify climate-related transition risks; however, legislative goals differ, showing that projected impacts of corporate climate disclosure may vary by context.