Sustainability-linked loan issued to European utility for achieving SBTi-aligned target
Published 16:36 on January 8, 2024 / Last updated at 16:36 on January 8, 2024 / Bryony Collins / Africa, Americas, Asia Pacific, EMEA, International, Voluntary
The private sector arm of the World Bank has today announced the provision of a green and sustainability-linked loan to a European utility actively rolling out renewable energy in emerging markets, with one of the key provisions being that the company achieves its emissions-reduction trajectory as validated by the Science Based Target Initiative (SBTi).
