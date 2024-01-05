ANALYSIS: Saskatchewan on shaky legal ground in withholding federal carbon tax payments

Published 23:33 on January 5, 2024 / Last updated at 00:53 on January 6, 2024 / Allison Gacad / Americas, Canada, Carbon Taxes

Saskatchewan, which stopped collecting the federal carbon levy on gas utility bills as of Jan. 1, will be in violation of Canadian law should it refrain from making payments to Ottawa, with significant impacts to the CO2 tax rebates that are returned annually to provincial households, experts told Carbon Pulse.