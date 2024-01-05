North American carbon market traders once again grow V24 holdings across WCI, RGGI

Published 23:45 on January 5, 2024 / Last updated at 23:45 on January 5, 2024 / Graham Gibson / Americas, Canada, US

For the second week in a row, regulated parties and speculators both built on their net holdings of California Carbon Allowances (CCAs) and RGGI allowances (RGAs) as the new year began, while the US Commodities Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) again did not report Washington allowance (WCAs) holdings, data published Friday showed.