North American carbon market traders once again grow V24 holdings across WCI, RGGI
Published 23:45 on January 5, 2024 / Last updated at 23:45 on January 5, 2024 / Graham Gibson / Americas, Canada, US
For the second week in a row, regulated parties and speculators both built on their net holdings of California Carbon Allowances (CCAs) and RGGI allowances (RGAs) as the new year began, while the US Commodities Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) again did not report Washington allowance (WCAs) holdings, data published Friday showed.
For the second week in a row, regulated parties and speculators both built on their net holdings of California Carbon Allowances (CCAs) and RGGI allowances (RGAs) as the new year began, while the US Commodities Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) again did not report Washington allowance (WCAs) holdings, data published Friday showed.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.