Euro Markets: EUAs end first week of 2024 down 5% as market focuses on weather outlook

European carbon prices made and then sustained early gains during a stable session on Friday, though ended the week 5% lower, as traders kept an eye on forecasts for colder weather and firmer gas prices provided support in the absence of the sustained selling that had characterised the earlier part of the week.