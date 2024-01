German sales push EEX EU carbon volumes 6% higher in 2023, futures slump by one-fifth

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings.



We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.We offer aof our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register . If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

EEX’s European carbon volumes ticked up 6% in 2023 compared to the previous year, with strong emissions certificate sales for Germany's domestic nEHS scheme accounting for the bulk of the growth, though the more lucrative secondary trade saw declines as futures dealings slumped by over one-fifth.