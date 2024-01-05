German sales push EEX EU carbon volumes 6% higher in 2023, futures slump by one-fifth
Published 17:26 on January 5, 2024 / Last updated at 17:26 on January 5, 2024 / Roy Manuell / EMEA, EU ETS
EEX’s European carbon volumes ticked up 6% in 2023 compared to the previous year, with strong emissions certificate sales for Germany's domestic nEHS scheme accounting for the bulk of the growth, though the more lucrative secondary trade saw declines as futures dealings slumped by over one-fifth.
EEX’s European carbon volumes ticked up 6% in 2023 compared to the previous year, with strong emissions certificate sales for Germany's domestic nEHS scheme accounting for the bulk of the growth, though the more lucrative secondary trade saw declines as futures dealings slumped by over one-fifth.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.