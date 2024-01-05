China > Coal back on the table in South Africa’s updated energy plan

Coal back on the table in South Africa’s updated energy plan

Published 18:54 on January 5, 2024  /  Last updated at 19:02 on January 5, 2024  / Emanuela Barbiroglio /  China, Climate Talks, EMEA, International

South Africa's energy ministry has published a new draft long-term energy blueprint that foresees the building of more coal power capacity, a move that appears to lower the nation's climate ambition as the government tries to grapple with energy security issues.
South Africa's energy ministry has published a new draft long-term energy blueprint that foresees the building of more coal power capacity, a move that appears to lower the nation's climate ambition as the government tries to grapple with energy security issues.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.