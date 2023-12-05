COP28: Alberta eager to produce net zero products for the world
Published 23:37 on December 5, 2023 / Last updated at 23:44 on December 5, 2023 / Joan Pinto / Americas, Canada, Carbon Taxes, Climate Talks, Nature-based, Paris Article 6, Voluntary
Least cost, cross-industry innovation, a favourable geologic landscape for carbon storage opportunities, and beneficial tax treatment make Alberta a hub for net zero industrial products, the provincial premier said at a panel discussion on Tuesday at COP28 in Dubai.
Least cost, cross-industry innovation, a favourable geologic landscape for carbon storage opportunities, and beneficial tax treatment make Alberta a hub for net zero industrial products, the provincial premier said at a panel discussion on Tuesday at COP28 in Dubai.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.