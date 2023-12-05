COP28: Fossil fuel industry embraces a phasedown of emissions, rather than production
Published 16:24 on December 5, 2023 / Last updated at 16:46 on December 5, 2023 / Allison Gacad / Carbon Taxes, Climate Talks, International, US
While COP28 negotiating parties grapple with language surrounding the phaseout versus phasedown of fossil fuels, industry delegates demonstrated limited enthusiasm to reduce production of oil and gas amid activist calls for otherwise during the summit’s thematic Energy and Industry day.
While COP28 negotiating parties grapple with language surrounding the phaseout versus phasedown of fossil fuels, industry delegates demonstrated limited enthusiasm to reduce production of oil and gas amid activist calls for otherwise during the summit’s thematic Energy and Industry day.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.