COP28: EU signs forest partnership with Honduras

The EU Commission has signed a forest partnership with Honduras to restore 1.3 million hectares of degraded forests by 2030.

The forest partnership, signed at COP28 in Dubai, is the first the Commission has signed in a year, since the initiative was launched at COP27 with five other countries.

Honduras committed to restoring 1.3 mln ha, as long as it receives climate finance committed by developed countries under the Paris Agreement, according to the Memorandum of Understanding signed by President Xiomara Castro.

The Central American nation also committed to guarantee that timber shipped to the EU has been legally produced, while reducing its greenhouse gas emissions by 16% compared to business-as-usual, and reducing household consumption of wood as fuel by 39% by 2030.

Honduras and the Commission will produce a roadmap in next six months on achieving the goals, while exploring support from innovative finance, they said in a press release.

The agreement aims for Honduras to increase the number of forest-related jobs while tackling deforestation.

“One year ago, the first five forest partnerships were signed, reinforcing our united fight against climate change, and promoting the protection of forests around the world,” EU commissioner for international partnerships, Jutta Urpilainen, said.

“In line with the outcome of the EU-Community of Latin American and Caribbean States Summit in July, we are committing to working together to preserve forests, conserve biodiversity, and ensure a safe, sustainable environment for all.”

Guyana, Mongolia, the Republic of Congo, Uganda, and Zambia were the first nations to sign forest partnerships with the European Commission, with the aim of reversing deforestation.

The partnership should contribute to the goals of the EU’s Green Deal, approved in 2020, supported by its Global Gateway initiative to establish economic partnerships worldwide.

The EU has committed to doubling its spending on biodiversity globally to €7 billion between 2021 and 2027, much of which will focus on forests.

Last year, the EU ratified a separate timber agreement with Honduras to tackle illegal logging, in consultation with Indigenous Peoples among other stakeholders.

By Thomas Cox – t.cox@carbon-pulse.com

