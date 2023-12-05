COP28: Oil majors unite around urgent action on methane in wake of global summit pledge
Published 09:24 on December 5, 2023 / Last updated at 09:32 on December 5, 2023 / Bryony Collins / Americas, Asia Pacific, Climate Talks, EMEA, International, Middle East, US, Voluntary
Oil majors from France to the UAE highlighted ongoing efforts to cut methane emissions through new partnerships and technologies at COP28 on Tuesday, in line with the target laid out under the Oil and Gas Decarbonisation Charter (OGDC) to reach almost zero methane emissions by 2030.
