COP28: LEAF Coalition announces first emissions reduction agreement with Brazilian state for 10 mln tonnes
Published 08:50 on December 5, 2023 / Last updated at 08:50 on December 5, 2023 / Roy Manuell / Americas, Asia Pacific, Climate Talks, EMEA, International, Kyoto Mechanisms, Nature-based, Paris Article 6, South & Central, Voluntary
A Brazilian state has became the first jurisdiction in the country to commit to sign an Emissions Reductions Purchase Agreement (ERPA) with the LEAF Coalition, which will pave the way for up to 10 mln forest carbon credits to be sold to corporate buyers once a binding agreement is inked next year.
