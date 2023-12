COP28: LEAF Coalition announces first emissions reduction agreement with Brazilian state for 10 mln tonnes

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings.



We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.We offer aof our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register . If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

A Brazilian state has became the first jurisdiction in the country to commit to sign an Emissions Reductions Purchase Agreement (ERPA) with the LEAF Coalition, which will pave the way for up to 10 mln forest carbon credits to be sold to corporate buyers once a binding agreement is inked next year.