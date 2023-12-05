COP28: World still warming two years after Glasgow agreement -report
Published 07:30 on December 5, 2023 / Last updated at 07:43 on December 5, 2023 / Emanuela Barbiroglio / Americas, Asia Pacific, Climate Talks, EMEA, International
Temperatures are still on track to rise by 2.5C compared to pre-industrial levels, despite an inter-governmental pledge at COP26 in Glasgow to strengthen national climate targets, a report revealed on Tuesday.
Temperatures are still on track to rise by 2.5C compared to pre-industrial levels, despite an inter-governmental pledge at COP26 in Glasgow to strengthen national climate targets, a report revealed on Tuesday.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.