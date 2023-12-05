COP28: Roundup for Day 6 – Dec. 5

Published 08:25 on December 5, 2023 / Last updated at 09:03 on December 5, 2023 / Alejandra Padin-Dujon / Africa, Americas, Asia Pacific, Climate Talks, EMEA, International, Middle East, Nature-based, Other APAC, Voluntary

It's Day 6 of COP28. A heady mix of philosophical and practical disputes pervades the air. Elusive, almost existential questions, like "what is a 'global stocktake'?" baffle parties, press, and observers alike. The theme of the day is energy and industry, catalysing protests but perhaps not much else – as Carbon Pulse entered Expo City to chants, hope, and disillusionment. While the COP president asserts he is "crystal clear" on his commitment to climate science, are parties equally (or more) committed to the cause of a green energy transition? In our daily running blog, Carbon Pulse will report relevant or useful updates throughout the day. Timestamps are in local time (Gulf Standard Time, GMT+4).