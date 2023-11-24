WCI Markets: CCAs volumes surge, WCA prices continue ascent ahead of holiday weekend
Published 23:36 on November 24, 2023 / Last updated at 23:37 on November 24, 2023 / Allison Gacad / Americas, Canada, US
California Carbon Allowance (CCA) prices seesawed ahead of Q4 WCI auction results published on Wednesday as transactions of hit peak volume just before US Thanksgiving, while Washington Carbon Allowances (WCAs) saw a rise in both price and volume, seemingly unaffected by WCI auction results.
California Carbon Allowance (CCA) prices seesawed ahead of Q4 WCI auction results published on Wednesday as transactions of hit peak volume just before US Thanksgiving, while Washington Carbon Allowances (WCAs) saw a rise in both price and volume, seemingly unaffected by WCI auction results.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.