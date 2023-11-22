UK government extends climate levy reduction for companies that meet emissions targets

Published 17:25 on November 22, 2023 / Last updated at 17:38 on November 22, 2023 / Susannah Rodgers / EMEA, UK ETS

The UK government on Wednesday said it is extending to 2030 climate levy reductions for companies that meet emissions targets, among other measures to bolster the path to net zero and reassure investors in green industries, in a finance statement that was lighter on climate policy than some had hoped.