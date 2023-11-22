Euro Markets: Midday Update

Published 12:19 on November 22, 2023 / Last updated at 12:27 on November 22, 2023 / Alessandro Vitelli / EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS

European carbon prices fluctuated wildly on Wednesday morning, setting a new year-to-date low but ending the morning marginally higher, as traders positioned themselves both before and after the weekly Commitment of Traders data release, which showed investors had trimmed their net short for the first time in five weeks.