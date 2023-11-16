Climate finance for developing countries just shy of $100 billion goal in 2021, expected to be surpassed in 2023 -OECD

Published 15:51 on November 16, 2023 / Bryony Collins

The goal of developed countries providing and mobilising $100 billion of climate finance annually to developing countries to help them cut emissions and adapt to climate change is expected to have been achieved as of 2022, with funding a little under that amount in 2021, according to a progress report by the OECD.