More fossil fuel wealth should be funnelled into loss and damage finance, says report

Published 05:00 on November 16, 2023 / Last updated at 18:40 on November 15, 2023 / Susannah Rodgers / Climate Talks, International

The world’s biggest oil and gas companies could have afforded to pay for the loss and damage associated with the fossil fuels they produced over the past few decades, and more of this wealth should be funnelled into loss and damage funds, according to a report published on Thursday.