Americas > Southwest Airlines unveils ‘Nonstop to Net Zero’ sustainability strategy to help decarbonise operations by 2050

Southwest Airlines unveils ‘Nonstop to Net Zero’ sustainability strategy to help decarbonise operations by 2050

Published 20:26 on November 15, 2023  /  Last updated at 20:26 on November 15, 2023  /  Americas, Aviation/CORSIA, EMEA, International, Nature-based, South & Central, US, Voluntary

Southwest Airlines has announced a comprehensive new sustainability strategy, titled 'Nonstop to Net Zero', taking another step towards its commitment to achieving carbon neutrality by 2050.
Southwest Airlines has announced a comprehensive new sustainability strategy, titled 'Nonstop to Net Zero', taking another step towards its commitment to achieving carbon neutrality by 2050.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.