WCI Markets: CCAs, WCAs both ride to higher level prices on thinner volumes
Published 00:23 on November 17, 2023 / Last updated at 00:23 on November 17, 2023 / Graham Gibson / Americas, Canada, US
California Carbon Allowances (CCAs) and Washington Carbon Allowances (WCAs) both saw rising prices even as volumes traded fell over the week, with market participants largely agreeing that CCAs would remain at a premium after the ARB cap-and-trade informal rulemaking public workshop slidedeck was posted on Wednesday, but were split on the fate of WCAs.
California Carbon Allowances (CCAs) and Washington Carbon Allowances (WCAs) both saw rising prices even as volumes traded fell over the week, with market participants largely agreeing that CCAs would remain at a premium after the ARB cap-and-trade informal rulemaking public workshop slidedeck was posted on Wednesday, but were split on the fate of WCAs.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.