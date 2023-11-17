WCI Markets: CCAs, WCAs both ride to higher level prices on thinner volumes

Published 00:23 on November 17, 2023 / Last updated at 00:23 on November 17, 2023 / Graham Gibson / Americas, Canada, US

California Carbon Allowances (CCAs) and Washington Carbon Allowances (WCAs) both saw rising prices even as volumes traded fell over the week, with market participants largely agreeing that CCAs would remain at a premium after the ARB cap-and-trade informal rulemaking public workshop slidedeck was posted on Wednesday, but were split on the fate of WCAs.