Our website will undergo maintenance on Saturday, September 16 between 0800 and 1600 GMT. Apologies for any inconvenience caused.
EMEA > Euro Markets: EUAs snap seven-day losing streak with modest gain on back of continued gas strength

Euro Markets: EUAs snap seven-day losing streak with modest gain on back of continued gas strength

Published 17:30 on September 11, 2023  /  Last updated at 17:52 on September 11, 2023  / Alessandro Vitelli /  EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS  /  No Comments

European carbon prices rose slightly on Monday morning despite a relatively weak auction result, as EUAs garnered some support from a strong advance in natural gas after a major Australian LNG producer said there was little prospect of a swift resolution to strikes that have cut gas output.

European carbon prices rose slightly on Monday, ending a run of seven days of losses despite a relatively weak auction result, as EUAs garnered some support from a strong advance in natural gas after a major Australian LNG producer said there was little prospect of a swift resolution to strikes that have cut gas output.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

LinkedIn
Powered by Magic Members Membership Software