PREVIEW: Green development, climate action to be G20 summit’s priorities, says talks’ sherpa

Published 16:20 on September 8, 2023 / Last updated at 16:20 on September 8, 2023 / Nikita Pandey / Africa, Americas, Asia Pacific, China, Climate Talks, EMEA, International, Other APAC, US / No Comments

Green development and climate finance will be one of the priorities of this weekend's G20 leaders' summit, according to G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant ahead of the two-day meeting in New Delhi this weekend despite climate change goals emerging as one of the major stumbling blocks.