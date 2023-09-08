PREVIEW: Green development, climate action to be G20 summit’s priorities, says talks’ sherpa

Green development and climate finance will be one of the priorities of this weekend’s G20 leaders’ summit, according to G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant ahead of the two-day meeting in New Delhi this weekend despite climate change goals emerging as one of the major stumbling blocks.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.