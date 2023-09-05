PREVIEW: Traders foresee stronger Q3 RGGI auction settlement, but remain divided on discount

Published 22:30 on September 5, 2023 / Last updated at 22:30 on September 5, 2023 / Matthew Lithgow / Americas, US / No Comments

Market participants believe the September RGGI auction clearing price will jump compared to recent sales and may even flirt with an all-time high, though uncertainty remains as to whether the sale will come in at a slim or moderate discount to the secondary market allowance price.