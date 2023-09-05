Our website will undergo maintenance on Saturday, September 9 between 0800 and 1600 GMT. Apologies for any inconvenience caused.
Australia, South Korea lead G20 in per capita coal-fired emissions

Published 02:48 on September 5, 2023  /  Last updated at 02:48 on September 5, 2023

Australia and South Korea are the G20’s top two coal-fired polluters on an emissions per capita basis, even as the bloc’s largest members have a larger overall carbon footprints, according to a report released Tuesday.

