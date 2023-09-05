Our website will undergo maintenance on Saturday, September 9 between 0800 and 1600 GMT. Apologies for any inconvenience caused.
Asia Pacific
> Australia, South Korea lead G20 in per capita coal-fired emissions
Australia, South Korea lead G20 in per capita coal-fired emissions
Published 02:48 on September 5, 2023 / Last updated at 02:48 on September 5, 2023 / Helen Clark / Asia Pacific, Australia, International, South Korea / No Comments
Australia and South Korea are the G20’s top two coal-fired polluters on an emissions per capita basis, even as the bloc’s largest members have a larger overall carbon footprints, according to a report released Tuesday.
Australia and South Korea are the G20’s top two coal-fired polluters on an emissions per capita basis, even as the bloc’s largest members have a larger overall carbon footprints, according to a report released Tuesday.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content
. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.
We use cookies to improve your website experience and to analyse our traffic. We also share non-personally identifiable information about your use of our site with our analytics partners. By continuing to use our site, you agree to this.
Privacy & Cookies Policy