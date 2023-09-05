World’s major banks fail to disclose climate finance and commit to quit coal

Our website will undergo maintenance on Saturday, September 9 between 0800 and 1600 GMT. Apologies for any inconvenience caused.
Published 00:01 on September 5, 2023

None of the world's largest 26 banks disclosed the share of total finance directed towards climate solutions in the last year, according to analysis from a research initiative, with most of them yet to commit to wean off financing new coal assets.

