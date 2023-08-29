Americas > Final Nova Scotia cap-and-trade sale sees largest undersubscription rate

Final Nova Scotia cap-and-trade sale sees largest undersubscription rate

Published 23:18 on August 29, 2023  /  Last updated at 00:02 on August 30, 2023  / Bijeta Lamichhane /  Americas, Canada  /  No Comments

The final Nova Scotia cap-and-trade sale saw its smallest number of bidders and steepest undersubscription rate ever as it cleared at the scheme’s floor price, according to results published by the provincial government on Tuesday.

