RGGI states announce next programme review meeting for electricity sector analysis

Published 23:20 on August 29, 2023 / Last updated at 23:59 on August 29, 2023 / Allison Gacad / Americas, US / No Comments

The 11 RGGI member states on Tuesday announced they will host a public meeting in late September to discuss and seek feedback on the third programme review thus far, alongside results of their electricity sector analysis for reforming the power sector carbon market.