PREVIEW: Expectations for Washington’s Q3 carbon allowance auction coalesce near Tier 2 reserve price

Published 22:45 on August 29, 2023 / Last updated at 22:58 on August 29, 2023 / Joan Pinto / Americas, Canada, US / No Comments

Market participants mostly expect Washington’s third cap-and-trade auction in 2023 to settle near steep front-month allowance prices on the secondary market, with the Wednesday sale almost guaranteed to once again trigger a reserve permit offering.