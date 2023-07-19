EMEA > Euro Markets: Midday Update

Published 12:34 on July 19, 2023

European carbon prices were little changed at midday Wednesday, after a strong opening in line with the previous day's closing price faded amid a sell-off in energy markets, while weekly positions data showed little overall change.

