EEX carbon futures volumes plunge 59% in 1H 2023

Published 09:25 on July 19, 2023 / Last updated at 11:10 on July 19, 2023 / Alessandro Vitelli / EMEA, EU ETS / No Comments

Trade in EUA futures on Germany's EEX platform plunged by 59% in the first half of the year even as the volume of business in power surged by 12% and gas grew by 20% overall, the bourse reported on Wednesday.