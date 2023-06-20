PREVIEW: Paris summit hopes to secure fresh commitments to reshape global finance agenda

Published 19:27 on June 20, 2023 / Last updated at 19:27 on June 20, 2023 / Roy Manuell / Climate Talks, EMEA, International / No Comments

France will host an international summit later this week aiming to forge consensus on how to reshape the finance agenda, discussing the easing of debt burdens, new international taxes, and how best to channel greater flows to developing economies to speed the energy transition and help them to deal with the impacts of climate change.