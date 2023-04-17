EU ETS reforms heat Strasbourg up, but expected to pass Parliament’s final scrutiny

A small minority of members of the EU Parliament raised concerns over EU ETS-related reform bills on the eve of a final vote on Monday, although their approval is not in doubt, sources told Carbon Pulse.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.