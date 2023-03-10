EMEA > German aluminium plant to shut down and turn into recycling hub

German aluminium plant to shut down and turn into recycling hub

Published 10:19 on March 10, 2023  /  Last updated at 10:58 on March 10, 2023  /  EMEA  /  No Comments

German aluminium manufacturer Speira will end smelting operations at its Rheinwerk facility and invest in the plant’s recycling capacities instead, the company announced on Thursday.

