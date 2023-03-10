EMEA > EU lawmakers agree to increase 2030 energy efficiency targets

EU lawmakers agree to increase 2030 energy efficiency targets

Published 11:25 on March 10, 2023  /  Last updated at 11:25 on March 10, 2023  /  EMEA, EU ETS  /  No Comments

Negotiators from the European Parliament and EU member states have agreed to increase targets to reduce final energy usage after trilogue discussions that lasted until the early hours of Friday morning.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

LinkedIn
Powered by Magic Members Membership Software