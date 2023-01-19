(Updated to include reaction by Calyx)
UPDATE- Rating agencies weigh in on REDD+ over-crediting claims
Carbon credit ratings agencies on Thursday disputed articles published by several media outlets that claimed as many as 94% of credits from a sample of Verra-issued REDD+ projects do not represent genuine emission reductions, comparing the findings of the investigation against their own analyses.
