Investment in carbon credit project development jumps to $10 bln in 2022 despite price slump -report

A highly fragmented carbon developer ecosystem is building as investments of more than $10 billion were made in 2022 across more than 65 deals, up $3 bln year-on-year, according to a report published on Thursday.

Including undisclosed deals, total funding may have risen to a record $26 bln in 2022, up from $12 bln in 2021, the report by carbon credit procurement platform Abatable stated.

Many new players entered the market, encompassing more than 180 new developers that submitted some 500 project activities to the four main carbon registries – Verra, Gold Standard, ACR, and CAR – that are eventually expected to be issued with an estimated 100 mln carbon credits a year.

Looking at all developers, each contributed an average of 2.8 new projects during 2022, and the report said only a minority of these were conversions of old CDM projects.

The percentage of developers with only one project in their portfolio decreased to 74% from 71% a year earlier, with developers with portfolios of between 2 and 15 projects seeing the largest percentage point increase over the year.

The growth in project development has come despite a near flatlining of demand as reflected through carbon credit retirements in 2022, while standardised nature-based credit prices have slumped from a peak above $17 to current levels below $5 amid testing macroeconomic conditions.

RETHINK DUE?

The scale of the carbon credit generation may require rethinking the long-term implications for pricing, demand, and supply dynamics in the voluntary carbon market (VCM), according to Abatable.

The broadening availability of financing options has allowed experienced developers to upsize their ambitions and execute expansion plans into new project types and adjacent regions.

This has triggered a wider movement of players from country-specific into global operators, as well as the very first signs of consolidation in the market.

Last year, merger and acquisition activity picked up.

Transactions included South Pole acquiring three companies, including Italian-based carbon developer, Carbonsink, the acquisition by Mitsui of global forestry developer and investor New Forests, and the acquisition of Radicle by Canadian bank BMO.

Private equity firm TPG also created Anew Climate from the merger of US-based developers Bluesource and Element Markets, and the launch of Rubicon Carbon, a new carbon platform.

ISSUANCE LEVELS

The percentage of issuances from the top 15 developers, across all project types, increased by one percentage point to 35% in 2022, from 34% in 2021.

Forest conservation developer Wildlife Works was the top issuer of credits with 98.8 mln, up 55% year-on-year.

Finite Carbon was second after issuing 92 mln credits, the same as 2021, while South Pole was third with 54.6 mln credits, up 20% year-on-year, Agnew Environmental was fourth with 53.9 mln credits, up 9%, and Permian Global was fifth with 43.6 mln credits, up 30% from 2021.

PROJECT SUBMISSIONS

Sustainable agriculture project developers contributed the most projects and total historical issuances, with triple-digit year-on-year growth compared to 2021.

Clean household device developers, such as cookstoves, saw the biggest jump in the number of new projects added to the registries in 2022, with 51% year-on-year growth to 992 projects, generating 62.9 mln credits, up 23% year-on-year.

C-Quest, UpEnergy, and Burn Manufacturing all secured extensive funding in 2022 to accelerate growth in cookstove projects.

SECTOR RANKING

Renewable energy was the biggest sector, with 553.2 mln credits issued last year, up 18% year-on-year, and the number of new projects increased 6% to 2,238.

Forestry conservation, REDD+, was the second biggest, with issued credits rising to 476.1 mln, up 28% year-on-year, and the number of projects rising to 222, up 25%.

“Project categories like wetland restoration as well as carbon capture and storage saw a number of new players enter the markets, though both number of projects and issuances still remains relatively small,” the report noted.

By Paddy Gourlay – paddy@carbon-pulse.com