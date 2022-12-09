Americas > UPDATE – RGGI Q4 auction clears at lowest level since last September  

UPDATE – RGGI Q4 auction clears at lowest level since last September  

Published 16:36 on December 9, 2022  /  Last updated at 18:14 on December 9, 2022  /  Americas, US  /  No Comments

RGGI's Q4 auction this week cleared at the lowest level in over a year amid weak demand from compliance entities, according to results published Friday.

*Updates with additional details throughout*

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

LinkedIn
Powered by Magic Members Membership Software