The Canadian government confirmed on Thursday that it would end new direct public support for the international fossil fuels energy sector by the end of the year, in keeping with a pledge made at COP26 last year.
Canada meets pledge to end international fossil fuel subsidies
The Canadian government confirmed on Thursday that it would end new direct public support for the international fossil fuels energy sector by the end of 2022, in keeping with a pledge made at COP26 last year.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.