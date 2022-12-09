Americas > Canada meets pledge to end international fossil fuel subsidies

Canada meets pledge to end international fossil fuel subsidies

Published 18:17 on December 9, 2022  /  Last updated at 18:27 on December 9, 2022  /  Americas, Canada, International  /  No Comments

The Canadian government confirmed on Thursday that it would end new direct public support for the international fossil fuels energy sector by the end of 2022, in keeping with a pledge made at COP26 last year.

