California free carbon permit distributions to industrials increased slightly for 2023 as economic sectors likely saw their production bounce back after the earlier stages of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to data from state regulator ARB published on Friday.
California industrial carbon allowance allocations tick up for 2023
