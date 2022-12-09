California industrial carbon allowance allocations tick up for 2023

Published 22:33 on December 9, 2022 / Last updated at 22:33 on December 9, 2022

California free carbon permit distributions to industrials increased slightly for 2023 as economic sectors likely saw their production bounce back after the earlier stages of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to data from state regulator ARB published on Friday.