FEATURE: Australia wants to host COP31 with the Pacific, but its actions at home and abroad may complicate things

Published 06:33 on November 22, 2022 / Last updated at 06:38 on November 22, 2022 / Asia Pacific, Australia, Climate Talks, New Zealand, Paris Article 6, Voluntary Market / No Comments

Australia has been adamant that it wants to host COP31 in partnership with Pacific Island nations in 2026, but the country’s continuing fossil fuel subsidies and its aim to use carbon credits generated in the region to offset those developments could stymie partnership building efforts, a diplomatic expert has said.