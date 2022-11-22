Australia has been adamant that it wants to host COP31 in partnership with Pacific Island nations in 2026, but the country’s continuing fossil fuel subsidies and its aim to use carbon credits generated in the region to offset those developments could stymie partnership building efforts, a diplomatic expert has said.
FEATURE: Australia wants to host COP31 with the Pacific, but its actions at home and abroad may complicate things
